dayton-daily-news logo
X

Settimo, Vince

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago



IN LOVING MEMORY VINCE SETTIMO

June 4, 2010


On this day, I am giving

tribute to an amazing person who lived among us, and gave us beautiful memories we will always cherish. The memories we made together will always be the most

beautiful moments of my life. You were my love, my

protector, and my world. Your strong shoulders always strengthened me. Your

unconditional love was all that I needed to live in this world. Dear Vince, losing you was the most painful memory I can

recall, but you are still living in my heart. Sometimes I just look up, smile, and say I know that was you! Each year I think it will be easier and each year I miss you as much. We dreamt of living a long life together – I still think you are here by my side because I can feel you. I will love you always and forget you never. ~ Julie

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
TEWS, Carl
2
PRIDEMORE, Billy
3
BRUMITT, Betty
4
ASHWORTH, Virginia
5
BOLING, Sean
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top