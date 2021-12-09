SETTLES, Geraldine



Geraldine Settles, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021.



She was born in Sandgap, Kentucky, to the late Jesse James Durham and the late Margaret Ellen (Smith) Durham on September 9, 1940. On June 28, 1975, she married the late Robert Settles Sr. in Hamilton, Ohio. Geraldine left behind a family she loved which includes her son, Robert (Mindy) Settles Jr.; daughter, Traci (Shawn) Hazelwood; grandchildren, Brianna Settles, Hunter Settles, Austin Settles, Dylan Hazelwood, Tyler Hazelwood and Sarah Hazelwood; brother, James (Mae) Durham; sister, Jean (George) Hartman; and several nieces and nephews. She is now reunited in heaven with her parents, Ellen and Jesse Durham; husband, Robert Settles Sr.; and granddaughter, Angel Settles. Geraldine was a homemaker for many years and later retired from the Millville Donut Shop. She loved taking trips to Kentucky to visit family and going to Bingo. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, with services starting at 1:00 PM with Pastor Marvin Hurley officiating. Burial immediately following at Millville Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Robert Settles Jr., Hunter Settles, Austin Settles, Shawn Hazelwood, Dylan Hazelwood and Tyler Hazelwood. A celebration of life will happen at Summit Church, 3240 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 immediately following graveside services. All are welcome. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

