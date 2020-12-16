X

SEUBERT, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SEUBERT, Richard "Dick"

Age 74 of Oakwood, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Dayton to the late, Jerry and Dorothy (Beatty) Seubert. Also preceding him in death is his brother, Bob. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Catherine (Zwiesler) Seubert; sons, Mike (Karie), Dave (Deanna); grandchildren, Matthew, Cameron, Samantha, Jordan, Penny; siblings, Sue (Don) Dugan, Jack

(Judy) Seubert, Larry (Jon) Seubert and sister-in-law, Gean Seubert. Dick served in the US Air Force and worked as a plumber out of Local 162 until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking, gardening, cooking, and

telling stories. He touched many throughout his life's journey through his kind-heartedness and generosity. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 am-11:00 am on Friday, December 18 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton.

Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Dick will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

