SEYBERTH, Elmore R.



Elmore R. Seyberth, age 91, of Hanover Township, passed away on November 22, 2020.



Elmo was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 18, 1929, and graduated from North College Hill High School and received a Master of Education from



Miami University.



Elmo was a lifelong educator with a focus on Special



Education.



Elmo is survived by his sons Bruce (Sue) and Gary (Belinda), grandsons Matthew (Ashley) and Christopher (Mackenzie) and great grandchildren Waylon, Ellanora, Loretta and Addison. He is also survived by his sister Juanita (Jim), many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmore and Bertha Seyberth and his brother Albert and sister-in-law Carol Seyberth.



Elmo had a lifelong love of trains, airplanes, and woodworking. He was a member of the Whitewater Valley Railroad and an active member of the Oxford Senior Center.



Memorials may be given to the Whitewater Valley Railroad, P.O. Box 406, Connersville, IN 47331. The family of Elmo



wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Bradford Place and Hospice of Cincinnati.

