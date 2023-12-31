Seyfang, Jerry

age 79, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Jerry was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on June 18, 1944 to the late Harley & Marguerite. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Jo. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Christine; daughter, Jenny; grandchildren, Zack and Maggie; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 from 3-4pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. A celebration of life will follow at 4pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

