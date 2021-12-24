SEYMORE, Mary Lou



Age 58, of Hamilton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. Mary was born September 9, 1963, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Willie Gene Seymore and



Annie White. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Frankie and her sister Gloria. Mary leaves to cherish four Sons, Duane, Terrence, Shaun and Lawrence; Sisters, Alberta Seymore, Sara (Diane) Seymore, Cheryl Berry, Beth Seymore; one Brother, Thomas Seymore; 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.



Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 2021, at Power Source Ministeries, 412 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

