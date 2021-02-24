SEYMOUR, F.L. "Pete"



F.L. "Pete" Seymour (Pawcatuck, Connecticut) died of COVID -19 Pneumonia on January 27, 2021. He was born on February 13, 1938, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Roy and Alaine Seymour, and graduated from Lakeside High School. He served in the USMC from 1956-1959, when he was recruited for specialized court reporting training. After active duty as a Marine, he became owner/operator of The Stenotype Institute, headquartered in Springfield, Ohio. He expanded the school to include nine branches across the country. Known to many as "Fox," he was an avid golfer who spent his retirement days in the poker room at Foxwoods Casino.



Pete is remembered by his children: Chad Seymour (Mindy, Seville, OH), Cindy Schmittauer (St. Petersburg, FL), Melinda Smith (Ryan, Hilliard, OH), Michele Bell (Brian, Upper Arlington, OH), grandchildren: Jennifer Lob (Heinrich), Kyle Seymour (Abby), Ryan Schmittauer, Adam Schmittauer (Katlyn), Ashley Schmittauer (Alex), Jackson Best, Gavin Best, Lillian Smith,



Delaney Bell, ten great-grandchildren, and his siblings:



Roberta Mayer, Jonnie Hill, and Terry Seymour. He leaves



behind his beloved partner of twenty years, Mary Flanders (Keene, NH). He is preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Clayborn, and his brother, Charles Seymour.



While no in-person celebrations have been planned at this time, Pete is being celebrated by friends and family on the Pete "Fox" Seymour Memorial Page on Facebook. All are



welcome.

