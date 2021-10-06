SHACKELFORD,



Helen Catherine



Age 91, of Fairborn and Formerly of Springfield, passed away on October 3, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Springfield on March 17, 1930, daughter of the late Edward C. and Cora B. (Smith) Walde. Helen was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. Survivors include her four children, Steve Shackelford, Carol Sandoval, Ricky (Diane) Shackelford and Cathy (Henry) Williams; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Rosie Nigh along with numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by husband, Lewis Shackelford Jr. in 1965 and two sons, Ronald Shackelford and Gary Shackelford. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 at Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Rd., Springfield, with a celebration of Helen's life beginning at 11:30am with Pastor David Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



