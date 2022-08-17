SHACKELFORD,



Lena Mae Thompson



Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born July 8, 1941, in Booneville, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when she was 18 years of age. She was employed as a line worker at Unifirst for 38 years. Lena was a former member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Aerie 528. Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward D. and Mable (Combs) Baker; her husband, Ronnie Shackelford in 2015; three sisters, Shirley Abshear, Barbara Gillette and Doris Baker; and two brothers, Carlo D. Baker and Morris Lynn Baker. She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Baker, two brothers, Jackie D. (Marlene) Baker and Leo Baker; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

