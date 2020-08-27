SHACKELFORD, Sandy Age 70, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 1, 1950, in Middletown, and lived in this area all her life. Sandy graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1968. Sandy was a charter member of the Monroe First Church of God where she served as the church treasurer/bookkeeper for over twenty years. Sandy was known for her faithfulness and confidentially in her service to the Lord and her church in this important position in the church. She was not only the treasurer of the church but a true treasure and example in her service to the Lord. She enjoyed sewing, traveling and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Troy and Patricia (nee Martin) Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Shackelford, Sr.; two children, Larry (Jackie) Shackelford, Jr. and Brandy Burlie; four grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, Kitt and Clara; one brother, Kenny (Lori) Taylor; and many extended family and church family. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 East Ave., Monroe, 45050, followed by services at 12:00 noon at the church with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church Sunday School, in care of First Church of God, 100 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

