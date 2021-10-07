dayton-daily-news logo
X

SHACKLEFORD, MICHAEL

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHACKLEFORD, Michael A.

Age 67 of Dayton passed away on Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Thurs., Oct. 7, 2021, at 11:00 am, West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. John Kidd, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.


https://www.loritts-neilson.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PERNELL, Robert
2
COUTURE, NEIL
3
BARNES, LaHoma
4
BAILEY, WILLIAM
5
HENRY, MATTHEW
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top