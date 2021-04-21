SHADE, James W.



James W. Shade, age 80, passed away April 10, 2021, at his home in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born January 28, 1941, in Brookville, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Miriam (Howdieshell) Shade. James is survived by his children,



Pamela Shade of Culver City, California, and Kimberly Shade Gardner (Rex Bolton) of Columbus, Indiana; companion, Pam Pelfrey of Hamilton, Ohio; grandson, Corey Gardner of



Grayson, Kentucky; granddaughter, Alyssa Brooks of Carlisle, Ohio; and a sister, Sandi Marshall of Dewey, Arizona. James graduated from Eaton High School in 1959, later followed by his graduation at the University of Cincinnati with a degree in civil engineering in 1967. He initially secured employment at Armco in Middletown for decades before transitioning to his employment by Contech Construction Products, Inc., as a



Development Engineer, where he worked until retirement.



James was very active in trapshooting for many years, initially at the Fort St. Clair Gun Club in Eaton, OH, where he served as President and other board functions for years. He was also a long-time member and served as President at the Middletown Sportsmen's Club for many years; and he was a past OSTA President. He also was passionate about the outdoors. He



enjoyed spending time at the hunting cabin in Vinton County, Ohio, as well as fishing in Canada with his buddies. Even mowing and planting in his yard was a happy day for him. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Middletown Sportsman's Club, 6943 Michael Road, Middletown, OH 45042 at a later date.


