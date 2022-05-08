SHADOWENS,



Larry Thomas



Age 84 of Kettering passed away Wednesday May 4, 2022, at the Carlyle House. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Janet, and his children from a previous marriage, Mark Shadowens and Beth (Ralph) Thieman and 3 grandchildren, Mark Shadowens, Jr., Samantha Thieman and Sarah Thieman. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ann Gisclard of Huber Heights; Kathy Spurling of Springboro, OH; and the Gene Baker Family of Troy, MI. Larry both played basketball and graduated from Stivers High School. He went on to achieve a BS and MS from the University of Dayton. Larry was employed by the Dayton Public Schools for 30 years and served as both teacher and men's basketball coach at Wilbur Wright and Stivers High Schools. Upon retiring, he became a successful thoroughbred race horse trainer in Michigan and Kentucky. He was always an avid fisherman and woodworker. Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 am at David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 PM on Tuesday at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hill Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5471 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Stivers Athletic Hall of Fame, c/o Bob Brown, 7560 Gardenside Dr., Dayton, OH 45414. On line condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

