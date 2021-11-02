dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shaffer, Don

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHAFFER, Dr. Don Timothy

Age 79, of Brookville, passed away on October 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don D. and Helen (Hay) Shaffer. Don spent 57 years as a Chiropractor. He was proud that his brothers, Terry, Tony and Robert followed in his footsteps as Chiropractors along with his son, Randall; daughter, Cynthia Hummel; son-in-law, Andrew Hummel; niece, Heidi Olson; and nephew, Ryan Shank; grandson, Marcus Hummel and grandsons, Riley Shaffer and Peter Hummel who are

currently attending chiropractic college. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and Antioch Mounted Patrol; he served as a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff for years and was on the Clayton City Council. He enjoyed Politics,

SCUBA diving, horses, painting, and coffee and donuts at

Hip-Stirs. He was a big fan of Flyers basketball, Buckeye football and whatever sport his grandkids were playing. Survived by his children, Randall (Ellen) Shaffer, and Cynthia (Andrew) Hummel; grandchildren, Riley and Megan Shaffer, Marcus, Maria, Peter, Xavier, Luke and Theodore Hummel; brothers, Jon, Terry, Tony (Kathy) and Robert; good friend and ex-wife, Beatrice Shaffer. A celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Transfiguration Church, 972 S.

Miami St., West Milton, OH. Masonic services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 6 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with interment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life University's Dr. Sid E. Williams Center for Chiropractic Research


alumni.life.edu/SupportResearch


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHIVELY, RUSSELL
2
CROUCH, Marjorie
3
BLUE, Edna
4
DUES, Robin
5
INCZE, Carole
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top