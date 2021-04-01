SHAFFER, Donna June



Donna June Shaffer, 83, of South Charleston, passed away March 29, 2021. She was born April 25, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Wardie and Bessie (DeWitt) Brooks. Donna enjoyed watching television,



especially Perry Mason, and had been employed as a



Registered Nurse for 27 years. She is survived by one son, three brothers and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Shaffer, four sisters and her parents. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Dan Brooks officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com