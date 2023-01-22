dayton-daily-news logo
X

SHAFFER, Patricia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHAFFER, Patricia A.

Age 76, passed away recently. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 3, 1946, to the late Roy and Evelyn Shaffer of North Hampton. Patricia was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern High School. She retired from administration at the University of Cincinnati. Patricia is survived by her sister Susan (Todd) Bothwell, of Colorado Springs, CO; niece, Tara (Roe) Simmons; great-nieces and nephews, Genevieve, Grace and Garett. A graveside memorial services will be held in April at Bethel Cemetery, Phoneton. Virtual services be available through Trostel, Chapman Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

In Other News
1
BEAM, James
2
BATTLE, Vannie
3
BENNETT, Valerie
4
Borgstrom, Jim
5
FORD, Gary
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top