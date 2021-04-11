SHAFOR, Ann

SHAFOR, M. Ann Meriweather



81, of Washington Court House, Ohio, formerly of Xenia, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 3:05 a.m. at Carriage Court



Assisted Living in Washington Court House.



Ann was born June 4, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to Carl McLean and Martha Grace Gibson Meriweather. She was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School and received a bachelor's degree in architecture and a master's degree in city planning, both from the University of Cincinnati. She was a proud member of Alpha Tau Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Cincinnati.



She worked more than 29 years with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, where she managed a number of



nationally recognized planning initiatives, including the nation's first Regional Fair Share Housing Plan in 1970, the HEW sponsored Human Service Delivery System Innovation Partnership in 1974, and a wide range of collaborative water



management initiatives over the 1980's and 1990's. She was instrumental in the creation of the Robert Kolze Housing



Justice Fund and the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center. She



received numerous awards as a result of her work, including the Dayton Daily News' Top Ten Women Award in 1971; the YWCA Pathfinder Award in 1984; being selected to the



College of Fellows of the American Institute of Certified



Planners in 2003 and the Marie Kindrick Community Volunteer Award in 2009.



Ann is survived by her husband, Thomas R. Shafor of Xenia, whom she married May 1, 1965; a son, Aaron Meriweather Shafor of Kettering, Ohio, and a sister, M. Jane Meriweather of Washington Court House.



In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place.



A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation, 8740 Founders Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46268 or online at kappaalphatheta.org or the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center, 505 Riverside Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45405.

