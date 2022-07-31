SHAFOR, Thomas Ross



Of Xenia passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at the age of 83. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 11 to 12 noon with a service at 12 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com. Contributions may be made to River Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center, 2961 West Spring Valley Pike, Miamisburg, OH 45342.

