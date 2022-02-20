SHAFTO, Ronald



Age 73 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday February 16, 2022, at Good



Samaritan Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Rosa Charlotte Shafto (nee Teague); his children,



Elizabeth (Todd), Christopher (Missy), and John (Kera); as well as his most beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Cecelia, Xander, Taylor, Riley, Dylan and Cora. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie Dale of Tampa and his brother, David Shafto of Sharonville.



Nicknamed "Mr. 5 Pin", Ron was an avid bowler with several 300 games and multiple 700 series. He loved golf, fishing, and motorcycles. He had several hole in ones. Ron was a 1966 graduate of Princeton High School and a BIG Ohio State fan. He retired from IBM as a computer Specialist after 30 plus years of service. He started as a Draftsman for Armco and went to computers when they 1st evolved. Ron was always quick with a joke to make anyone and everyone smile. He loved helping his grandkids with building their pinewood



derby cars each year. He was known to have a gadget for



everything. He enjoyed wood working especially the Nativity Puzzles. He was crafty!, Clorox Santa Claus, and Mosquito Houses. Ron was a generous man. He was there when you needed him. He will be sorely missed.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. in Hamilton, on Monday February 21, 2022, from 10 AM – 12 noon. Christian Services will begin at 12 noon followed by burial at Butler County Memorial Park.



