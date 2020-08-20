X

SHAMAN, Richard

Obituaries

SHAMAN, Richard Age 75, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Gail Siebler, loving father of Eddie (Amy) Feldstein, dear brother of Beth Shaman (Sanford) Koenberg and Jane Shaman, grandfather of Bodhi and Sela. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040.

