SHANK, Nancy

SHANK (Stites),



Nancy Jane



The most important part of life for Nancy Shank was her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and they were all close at hand when she peacefully passed away at home, much too soon, at age 65, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born August 18, 1957, in Rome, New York, the daughter of Clyde and Betty Stites. Nancy graduated from Greenon High School in 1975 and worked in the education system until retirement. An excellent photographer, her favorite subjects were colorful sunsets and her husband Gary farming. Spending time on any beach, traveling, attending concerts, planting flowers, and cheering on her favorite teams—Ohio State, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Browns—were activities that gave her great joy. The best moments of her life were the times that Nancy spent with her family, and she was devoted to letting them know how much she loved them. She still found time to spread that love to people near and far. A warm-hearted person with an infectious smile and laugh, Nancy made people feel genuinely welcome at any gathering. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish Nancy's memory are her adoring husband of 37 years, Gary Shank; two sons and daughters-in-law: Tyler (Caitlyn) Shank and Travis (Rosie) Shank; three grandchildren: Elijah, Emmie, and Riley Shank; siblings: Karen (Bill) Geschwind, David (Tammie) Stites, and Susan (Bob) DeLong; an aunt: Doris (Bob) Schild; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and for eight years, Nancy spent more days than not visiting her mother, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease. After her mother passed, Nancy continued fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer's Association every year for the rest of her life. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org, or a charity of your choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



