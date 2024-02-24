Share, Roger A.



Age 92, of Lewisburg, passed away at the VA Hospice following a brief illness on February 22, 2024. Roger was preceded in death by Thelma (Hartman) Share; mother, Verta Share-Mathias; siblings, George Share, Keith Share, and Joan Haworth. Roger founded and owned SM Tool Supply with Thelma Share. He served in the U.S. Airforce and spent time on duty in Greenland. Roger loved horses and the color red, they were his life. He was the owner of Ro-De Stables where he was a professional trainer of Shetlands, and Hackneys showing for others. He pulled ponies and horses for himself and was most proud of winning the 1993 Preble County Horse Pulling Contest. He is survived by his daughters, Debra (Mike) Metzger and Robin (Marc) Anderson; grandchildren, Chanin Mettey, Janae (Greg) Hess, Kylie (Micah) Fisher, Colton Metzger, Amber (Eric) Wright, and Erin (Dave) Shelby; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; special friend, Shirley Mitchell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shirley for all of the help and sacrifices spent helping Roger. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.  1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services, officiated by Gary Sollenberger, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment services to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The VA Hospice 4100 W. 3rd St. Dayton, OH 45428.



