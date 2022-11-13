SHARP, Carol



Carol "My Red" came into this world on December 15, 1941, and left this world on Saturday, 5 November 2022, after living a long and fulfilling life. Cancer took her body but she maintained a strong spirit and love of her family and friends all the way to the end. Carol married her high school sweetheart, Paul, on 22 October 1960. She had 3 children: Lisa (Al Gomez), Sean, and Kevin (Kimberlee Brown). Her 9 grandchildren are Elena, Stasi, Frankie, Alicia, Judd, Cierra, Christopher, Alex, and Andi and her 5 great-grandchildren are Sam, Mabel, Caroline, Eliora, and Audrey.



Carol was many things to many people, she was a mother, a wife, a friend, a nurse, a wonderful cook, and a great quilter.



Carol always wanted to be a nurse. After raising her children, she went to nursing school and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Nursing. She worked in a number of nursing positions including home health care, nursing home and an ICU. She retired from nursing when her health took a turn for the worse.



She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, especially preparing big meals for the family. She enjoyed reading British novels and watching British mystery movies and cooking shows.



Carol's passion was helping and loving her family and that included making beautiful quilts for them. She made many quilts that adorn their homes and bedrooms, each one made special with them in mind. Everyone in the family has at least one special "Carol" quilt.



In addition to her love of quilting, Carol really enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When they visited, she always had a new toy or special treat for them.



Carol was also passionate about her opinions and ideas was always willing to share them with her family.



All these reasons are why we love her and really miss her every day.



Carol requested that she be cremated. She did not want a viewing. There will be a service for her at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on 456 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH 45431, on Friday, December 2 at 1:00 PM followed by a reception to honor her life.



Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Foodbank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417, thefoodbankdayton.org.

