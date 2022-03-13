SHARP, Mary C.



Age 92, of Monroe, formerly of Middletown, went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for one week. She was born February 10, 1930, in Middletown, and lived in this area all her life. Mary graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1975. She was a member of Spring Hill Church of Christ and was active at her church. She enjoyed crocheting and had pen pals in and outside of the U.S.A. Preceding her in death were her parents, John "Shorty" and Annie Opal (Perry) Williams; and her husband Archie Russell Sharp, Jr. in 2005. Mary was the last of all her siblings. She is survived by seven children, Don (Brenda) Sharp, Diana Sharp, Larry Sharp, Beth (William) Perry, Terry (Robin) Sharp, Kenny (Jennifer) Sharp and Steven Sharp; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Dr., Middletown, 45042. Services will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the church with Minister Steve Elkins and Minister Bob Stacy officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

