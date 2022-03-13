Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SHARP, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHARP, Mary C.

Age 92, of Monroe, formerly of Middletown, went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for one week. She was born February 10, 1930, in Middletown, and lived in this area all her life. Mary graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1975. She was a member of Spring Hill Church of Christ and was active at her church. She enjoyed crocheting and had pen pals in and outside of the U.S.A. Preceding her in death were her parents, John "Shorty" and Annie Opal (Perry) Williams; and her husband Archie Russell Sharp, Jr. in 2005. Mary was the last of all her siblings. She is survived by seven children, Don (Brenda) Sharp, Diana Sharp, Larry Sharp, Beth (William) Perry, Terry (Robin) Sharp, Kenny (Jennifer) Sharp and Steven Sharp; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Dr., Middletown, 45042. Services will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the church with Minister Steve Elkins and Minister Bob Stacy officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
MACK-McGARRY, Cathe
4
SCHADE, Donald
5
Arnesen, Alan
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top