Michael J. Sharp



4/8/1945 - 8/14/2020



You worried that all would forget about you.



Your friends and family have been so true. You've been honored and praised so much this year. And tears still flow when remembering so clear.



Awaiting the time to again show our love.



And rejoice with you in our heaven above.







Love from Joy, daughters, family, friends, car club buddies,



Ford co-workers/UAW and Fairfield High School classmates. We miss you so much!