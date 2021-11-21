dayton-daily-news logo
X

SHARP, Timothy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHARP, Timothy Alan "Tim"

Age 65, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Tim was born May 26, 1956, to Larry and Joan (Empfield) Sharp. He graduated from Fairmont East in 1974 before starting his career at General Motors, where he retired from after 30 years. Tim was an incredibly kind man who loved his friends and family. Family will greet friends from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm Tuesday, November 23 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Memorial Services starting at 6:00 pm. Full obituary can be found at


www.Routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
NASH, Betty
2
JENKINS, Janet
3
BECKETT, John
4
COX, Onyx
5
DONOHOE, Sara
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top