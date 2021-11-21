SHARP, Timothy Alan "Tim"



Age 65, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Tim was born May 26, 1956, to Larry and Joan (Empfield) Sharp. He graduated from Fairmont East in 1974 before starting his career at General Motors, where he retired from after 30 years. Tim was an incredibly kind man who loved his friends and family. Family will greet friends from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm Tuesday, November 23 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Memorial Services starting at 6:00 pm. Full obituary can be found at



