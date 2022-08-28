SHARPE, Jack Alan



53 of Springfield passed away August 23, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 13, 1969, the son of John Alan and Janice Irene (Willmeth) Sharp. Jack was a 1987 graduate of South High School. He enjoyed sports, playing darts, fishing, pool and was a Miami Dolphins fan. Jack was preceded in death by his sister Audrey Michelle Beverly; maternal grandparents Joseph and Vivian Willmeth; paternal grandparents Jack and Beulah "Nan" Sharpe; uncles James Sharpe and Joseph Willmeth; nephew Clifford Robinson; and close friend Larry Joseph. Survivors include his parents John (Sharon Leach) Sharp and Janice Sharpe; loving companion of 20 years Erin Temple; daughter Amberlyn Sharpe; son Jack (Dorothy) Sharpe; brothers John "Bart" (Christina) Ropp and Jeffrey Sharpe; sisters Laura White, Amy (Ron Staker) Cochran, and Michele Sharpe; grandchildren Dimitria Nick, Jaxi Nick, Lennox Nick, Jackilynn Sharpe, and one on the way. Memorial services to honor Jack will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 7PM. Family and friends may call from 5PM until time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



