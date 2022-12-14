SHARRETT, Joan



Age 84, passed away December 10, 2022. She was born to the late Shelley and Anna Fulkerson on October 11, 1938, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Joan is survived by her son, Jeffrey Sharrett; step-children Peggy Ann (Otha) Samuels, Freda Anderson, Donald Sharrett, along with numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sharrett; parents; siblings Lawrence Fulkerson, Bob Fulkerson, Lola Bell Epley, Jay Fulkerson, Mary Westerman and Howard Fulkerson. A graveside service will take place at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd., Hamilton, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00am. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.




