SHARTLE, EVELYN

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHARTLE, Evelyn Lorraine

Age 94 of Medway, died Mon., Feb. 7, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband Edward Shartle in 1991. Survived by her daughter: Carol (Layton) Vires of Union, OH; sister: Pam

(Martin) Spence of Parkersburg, WV; 2 sisters-in-law: Mary Jo Griffin and Shirley Griffin, 3 grandchildren: Melissa (Dennis) Henson, Robert (Anny) Fletcher, Tiffany Hopkins; 7 great- grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren, a close family friend Henry Human. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tues, Feb. 15, 2022, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering OH. Burial to follow at Medway

Cemetery. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the

service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to


www.morris-sons.com


Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home - Kettering

1771 E. Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.morris-sons.com

