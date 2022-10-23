dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shatto-Mitch, Cenis

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHATTO-MITCH, Cenis

91, of Springfield, passed away October 21, 2022. She was born October 2, 1931 in Madison County, the daughter of John and Edna (Bowshier) Henry. Cenis had enjoyed working at Wren's/Macy's Department Store for many years. Survivors include her three children, Beverly Louden, Becky Dinnen, and Danny (Cathy) Shatto; grandchildren, Ruth, Luke, Jennifer (Chad), Cheryl (David), Danielle, and Stephanie (Aaron); 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Doris Byers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Shatto and Wendell Mitch; son-in-law, Steve Dinnen; grandsons, Roby and Ronnie; granddaughter, Tracy; great-granddaughters, Morgan and Macy; two brothers; two sisters; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Mary Beth Cheeseman officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
Consolino, Mary
3
HOWARD, Marcus
4
ARNETT, Beatrice
5
FULLER, Ethan
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top