X

SHAW, Harry

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SHAW, Harry W. Age 87, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. & Dorothy I. (Wagner) Shaw, brother, David P. Shaw & his wife, Judy (Holtz) & brother-in-law, Charles R. Lutz, Harry is survived by his wife, Reva of Vandalia; children, Karen (Randy) Pearson of Eaton & Richard Shaw of Troy; grandchildren, Sara Shaw, Clint (Donna) Pearson, Kate (Nic) Brock, & Austin (Marisa) Pearson; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Joey Pearson, Charlotte & Hazel Brock; and his sister, Sally Lutz. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 pm until time of service. To share a special message with the family and to read more of Harry's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.