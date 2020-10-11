SHAW, Harry W. Age 87, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. & Dorothy I. (Wagner) Shaw, brother, David P. Shaw & his wife, Judy (Holtz) & brother-in-law, Charles R. Lutz, Harry is survived by his wife, Reva of Vandalia; children, Karen (Randy) Pearson of Eaton & Richard Shaw of Troy; grandchildren, Sara Shaw, Clint (Donna) Pearson, Kate (Nic) Brock, & Austin (Marisa) Pearson; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Joey Pearson, Charlotte & Hazel Brock; and his sister, Sally Lutz. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 pm until time of service. To share a special message with the family and to read more of Harry's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

