SHAW, Phoebe

SHAW (nee Crouch),



Phoebe Jo



Age 80, died peacefully at home in Aptos, CA, on August 27th, 2021.



Phoebe grew up in Edina, Minnesota, the oldest of five children, born to Noel and



Elizabeth Crouch on December 15, 1940. She was a graduate of Macalester College. After college she relocated to Denver, Colorado, and began her career as an educator. It was in Denver that she met her



future husband, Harry A. Shaw III. They quickly bonded over skiing and a mutual love of the outdoors.



The couple married and relocated to Oakwood, Ohio, in 1966 and raised their three children. Active in the community, Phoebe was a volunteer for the Junior League, her children's schools, The Dayton Garden Club and even Crime Stoppers (she loved the ride alongs). In Dayton she produced a local NPR TV station, a syndicated show centered on the nationally known political cartoonist Mike Peters.



Phoebe was preceded in death by her husband who became ill and died in 1994. As a widow, she found adventure in her many travels. She also found joy in building and renovating homes in different areas of the country from Massachusetts to Florida, New York City, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and finally California. She created wonderful memories in each of these homes and made numerous friends that she kept in touch with over the years. She loved the visual arts and was a talented painter and in 2004 wrote and produced a one-woman show on the New York City stage. In her 70s, Phoebe took to the road in her pick-up truck and traversed the country multiple times to visit new and old favorite places and see friends. She was also a pioneer in spiritual and physical methodologies that have since become mainstream such as yoga, alternative medicine, astrology, herbs, crystals and other practices. She generously shared her wisdom with all who knew and loved her.



Phoebe is survived and will be deeply missed by her children Harry IV, Austin and Christine, seven grandchildren, her sisters Janet and Elizabeth and brother Eric. She was pre-deceased by her brother William. Friends are invited to a memorial service at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio, at 11:00am on Saturday, October 16th, 2021. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Dayton Garden Club or Arbor Day Foundation for planting trees.



Above all, Phoebe's important message would be "be kind to yourself!"

