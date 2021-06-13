SHAW, Sandra L.



71, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2021, in Springfield



Regional Medical Center



surrounded by her loving



family. She was born March 18, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of Donald and Juanita



(Shipley) Eaton. Sandra



enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by four children, Tina L. Shaw,



Constance (Chuck) Damewood, Daniel W. Shaw and Torrie G. Shaw (Jason Trimble); eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings; Paul



(Tammy) Eaton, Carolyn S. Eaton and Tammy Kennedy and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Kay Shaw; a grandson, Dalton Shaw; her soul mate, Daniel Shaw and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM unit 8:00PM, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sandra's family.



