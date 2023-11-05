Shea, John G. "Jerry"



John G. "Jerry" Shea, formerly of Springfield, 89, died October 21 in Denver, CO. He is survived by his wife Betsy, 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren He was predeceased by his former wife, Mona, his parents John J Shea and Anna E. Shea Hopkins (nee Souders) and his siblings Sue Hastings (John), Nancy Cronley (Tom) and Tom (Isabella "Yoyine"). He attended St Raphael Elementary School, Catholic Central High School (1951), and Dayton University. Full obituary at newcomerdenver.com



