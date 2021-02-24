SHEA, Joseph W.



Passed away on Sunday, February 21st, 2021, at the age of 73, with his wife and daughter by his side at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. Joe was born July 4, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He married Geneva Weaver on December 13, 1971. He had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. He gave, even when he did not have it to give. His family was his pride and joy, and he spent a lifetime making sure his wife and daughter never forgot that. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Shea and Jean Howard; sister Nancy Mather Hegedorn; and brother Patrick Shea. He is survived by his wife Geneva of 49 years; their daughter Tara (David) Downie; granddaughter Lisa (Ryan) Pesce; brothers Mike, Kevin and Dennis Shea and his beloved dog Elly May. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Cincinnati and in lieu of flowers, they request contributions be made to www.hospiceofcincinnati.org (Blue Ash Inpatient Center). Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021,



at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the start of the celebration of life at 12:00PM with Chaplain Toby Howell officiating.

