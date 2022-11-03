SHEARD, Margaret

SHEARD (Bolinger),



Margaret



89 of Fairfield Township, passed away October 28, 2022. Daughter of the late Russell and Anna (Bailey) Bolinger. Preceded in death by husband, Vernon Sheard, as well as siblings, Linda, James and Russell Bolinger. Loving mother of Theodore (Deborah) Burton, Carol (Robert) Vogel, and Mary (Robert) Napier. Grandmother to Jason Vogel, Sarah (Kenneth) Laschinger, Anna (Chad) Jarvis, Suzanne (William) Napier and Jennifer (Spencer) Buckley, and six great-grandchildren. Margaret will also be missed by her cherished cat, Callie. She graduated from Dixie High School, D Russell Lee LPN Nursing program and Miami University RN Nursing program. She retired from Mercy Hospital in Hamilton. Margaret was a world traveler and an avid reader. She was a generous woman, enjoying many clubs and friendships. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 7th at 10 am at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, OH, with private interment at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH. Online condolences to



www.colliganfuneralhome.com