SHEARER, Tina Carol



56 of Middletown, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and



Warren County following a lengthy battle of ovarian



cancer. Tina was born on



September 2, 1965, to her



parents Clifford and Carol



(Kellems) Shearer. She was a genuine soul and always had a positive outlook on life and had a lot of inner strength. She treasured her only daughter and the relationship they had shared was referred to as a



"Gilmore Girls" relationship. She also had a passion for all



animals and loved vacationing in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Tina was also employed with Target Corporation for almost 36 years where she was a presentation team lead manager. Tina is survived by her daughter, Megan E. Shearer of Middletown, Ohio; Megan's brother, Corey Carter of Middletown, Ohio; Megan's sister, Bridgette Meadows of Williamsburg,



Kentucky; two uncles, Allen Shearer, Blaine Deaton of Middletown; aunt, Darlene Shearer of Middletown, Ohio; cousins, Alane Shearer, Allen Shearer II, LaRonda Barnette, LaTonya Brunner; special friends, Barry and Debbie Sullivan, Debbie Warren, Ty McIntosh, Bob and Monica Cummins, and Kris Caudill and her best friend, Jane Lynch.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Carol Shearer; brother, Kevin Shearer; aunt, Luana Shearer Deaton; cousin, Becky Shearer; grandparents John and Louise Kellems and Montford and Hazel Shearer; step-grandparents, Donald Lambert and Rethel Kellems. Megan gives thanks to both the Target Corporation and the Surgical oncology department at Kettering Cancer Center for giving both Tina and Megan



support during her illness. And special thanks to Drs. Guy,



Reid, Wolford and their gynecological oncology team for



providing Tina the best of care over the last five years.



Visitation will be 5:00pm-7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Father Ed Pratt and Pastor James Anderson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, www.give.ovarian.org or All Paws Matters Rescue, www.allpawsmatterrescue.org. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

