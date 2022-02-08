SHEEHAN, Rosemary



73, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hospice of Central Ohio at O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center. She was born in Springfield on January 15, 1949, the daughter of the late James and Louise (Eierman) Sheehan. Rosemary had been in charge of accounts payable and Robbins and



Meyers for over 40 years. She was a lifelong and dedicated member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her brother, Charles "Chuck"



Sheehan. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Mass of Christian



Burial will follow beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

