SHEERIN, Edward



Edward Sheerin, age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Ed was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 2, 1949, to Robert and Wencella (nee Ranly) Sheerin. Ed was a 1968 graduate of Taft High School. He was a 4th degree life member of Knight of



Columbus #968. Ed is survived by his sister, Roberta (the late Jack) Warndorf; his niece and nephew, Tracy Sterwerf and Brent Warndorf; and his five great-nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William Sheerin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM with celebrant Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio.



Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

