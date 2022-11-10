SHEETS, Jean Elinora



87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, November 6, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 24, 1935, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of William Tennyson and Dorothy Margaret (Roddy) Errett. Mrs. Sheets was a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God and had been employed as a medical secretary for Dr. George Cochran. She enjoyed collecting owls and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include one daughter, Sandra Circle; four grandchildren, Sarah (Joseph) Jensen, Shaina (Keenan) Purk, Shelby Circle and Stacyann (Dave) Kress; eight great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Jocelyn, Lylee, Logen, Kaylee, Serenity, Tobi and River; one sister, Marjorie Leonard; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Allen Sheets, April 18, 2020; siblings, Douglas Errett, Charles Errett, Jack Errett and Paul Errett; and her parents. Private services will be held for Jean's family with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial will be in Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

