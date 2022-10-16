SHEFFIELD, Martha Ann



91 years old, went to her eternal home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Rust; second husband, Leroy Sheffield; parents Charles and Helen Lough; and daughter Jennifer Rust. She is survived by her step-children and their families: Mike (Renee) Sheffield of Tempe, AZ, Kathy (Tim) Johnson of Tipp City, Becky (Don) Johanson of Beavercreek, and Chris (Renee) Sheffield of Beavercreek; grandchildren: Ben (Jessie) Johnson, Rachel (Jeremy) Drake, Sarah (John) Walters, Cary (Stephanie) Squires, Anna (Devin) Watters, and Eric Johanson; great-grandchildren: Zane Drake, Austin Johnson, Evan Johnson, Aiden Walters, Alana Walters, Ava Walters, Kinsey Squires, Lance Watters, Mason Watters, Spencer Watters; sister: Mary Ellen Satanek; and nieces: Amanda (Ed) Grant, Melissa (Dee) Blakesly, and Rebecca (Carl) Fitch.



Martha Ann was a devoted Christian woman who loved the Lord. She grew up attending Maiden Lane Church of God in Springfield, Ohio, and started her love there for singing in the choir. After marrying Leroy Sheffield, she started attending Maple Ave Church of God in Fairborn. There she continued singing in the choir and playing the piano often for the Sunday Services.



She grew up in Clark County, Ohio, and graduated from Northwestern High School. After graduation she attended Cedarville College where she completed her teacher's training. She started teaching at Northwestern Elementary and taught there for several years. Later she left teaching to devote herself to her family.



She loved music, especially playing hymns on her piano, and singing. She also enjoyed crocheting and reading. Her major love and passion was putting together jigsaw puzzles. She would always have a jigsaw puzzle on her table in progress and loved to have family and friends help her with various pieces when they visited. Martha Ann and Leroy enjoyed traveling to family reunions and visiting relatives. They also traveled to various points of interest around the country. Having family, especially her grandchildren, come and visit, was a special joy for her.



Martha will always be loved and missed by family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Burial at graveside will follow at Glenn Haven with Pastor Clayton officiating.



Memorial gifts may be made to Maple Avenue Church of God, 1352 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Ohio 45324 or Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Road, Suite 201 and 203, Dayton, OH 45459.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Sheffield family.

