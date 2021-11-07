SHEFFS, John

SHEFFS, III, John F. "Jay"



Age 69, passed away Thursday, October 7th, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. He was born on March 14, 1952, in New England to his parents Mary Agnes (Collins) and John F. Sheffs, Jr. Jay grew up in Beavercreek, graduated from Carroll High School, class of 1970, and spent most of his adult life working in culinary arts in Lubbock.



Preceded in death by infant son, John F. Sheff IV, Jay is survived by his son Robert J. "Jason" Sheffs (Tammy) of Xenia; two grandsons Nathaniel R. Sheffs and Matthew R. Sheffs; one granddaughter Kayla Sheffs; brother Thomas M. Sheffs; two sisters Patricia L. Sheffs and Mary Ellen Sheffs (Garnet Traylor), and nieces and nephews.



Entombment services were held on November 4th, 2021, at Valley View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Xenia.



