SHEIDLER, Paul Wayne

Paul Wayne Sheidler, a dear and close friend to many, age 72, of Bellbrook, passed away on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.

He was born June 16th, 1949, to Janet Sheidler (Pierce) and Wayne Sheidler. Paul was a proud alum of the second

graduating class at Archbishop Alter High School (1967). He then went to the University of Dayton as a second-generation student, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering and completed his bachelor's degree in 1971. He was a loyal

employee at BFGoodrich in Troy, OH, as a technical service field engineer from 1974 to 2008.

To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to attend a funeral mass held in his honor on Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245

Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420) and St.

Francis of Assisi Parish (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459). You are welcome to write a condolence, send a

memorial donation, and share a story or picture about Paul at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

