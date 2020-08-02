SHELL, Jerry T. Jerry T. Shell, 82, of Waynesville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 31, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. Jerry retired from General Motors after over 40 years of service. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. There he served as a deacon, volunteer bus driver, a member of the missions committee and was a part of intergenerational mission trips. Jerry was a volunteer and house leader for Habitat for Humanity in Dayton. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Donna Shell; children, Michael (Amy) Shell, Scott (Beth) Shell, Elizabeth (John) Shugart, and Breanna Shell (Matt Christiansen); grandchildren, Edith, Thomas, Bonnie Shugart, Henry and Theodore Shell; sister, Janiece Aldridge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Shell; mother and step-father, Mary Getter (Leonard) Welke; sister, Joyce McEldowney. A private graveside will be held at Ellerton Cemetery and a memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity Dayton or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

