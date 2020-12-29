SHELLHAAS, Madge L.



84, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away December 25, 2020. She was born May 14, 1936, in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul & Mildred (Harwood) McClay. She served as the New Carlisle City Manager for 10 years before retiring in 1997. She was also the owner of The Card Depot in New Carlisle for 38 years. She loved gardening, ceramics, seashore vacations and most of all her family. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Maurice "Cookie" Shellhaas; a son, Brad Shellhaas; a daughter, Susie Smith (Bill Hancock); grandchildren, Bradley (Kjersty), Ceslie (Ashley) & Erik (Annie); great- grandchildren, Kaylyn, Kyler, Brodie, Mya & River; other



relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Shroyer. Private services at the convenience of the family. Special thanks to Liz & Barb of



Hospice for the loving care she received. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Miami County.



Arrangements TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY



Arrangements TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY



FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.




