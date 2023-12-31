Shelton, Bobbie "Bob" Francis



Bobbie Francis Shelton "Bob", 96, of Springfield, passed away on December 21st, 2023 at Oakwood Nursing Home. He was born March 8th, 1927 in Westboro, Missouri. He graduated high school in 1945. Bob served his country in the military beginning during WWII with the Navy and Korean war in the Air Force, retiring in 1969. He served all over the world: Omaha, NB, Goose Bay Labrador, Denver, Colorado, Ft. Worth, Texas, Japan, England, France and Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He also worked at Jim Foreman Car Dealership in Springfield for 46 years. He became a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in 1962. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Ross) Shelton who he married in Goose Bay Labrador December 1961; children: Vicki Shelton and Marty Shelton; grandchildren: Chris and Bailey Shelton, all of Texas. Bob is preceded in death by a son Terry Shelton. A memorial service will be held at First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd., Springfield on Thursday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





