SHEPARD-EL, JOANNE



Joanne Elizabeth Payne Shepard-El, 83, went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2023 in Yeadon, PA. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 26, 1940, the only daughter of Clarence T. Payne, Sr. and Grace (Marion) Payne. She met her husband, Jim S. Shepard-El at The Ohio State University. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberley (Irwyn) Ince and Kelli Shepard-El, son-in-law, Idrees Jones, grandchildren, Jelani (Hilda), Nabil, Zakiya, Jeremiah Ince, Kalila and Kokayi Jones, great granddaughters, Aida and Indhira Ince, brothers, Clarence T. Payne, Jr., David M. Payne, Sr., Joseph L. (Ann) Payne, Sr. of Springfield, OH and Stephen W. Payne of Columbus, OH, brothers-in-law, Thomas L. (Lisa) Shepard-El and Asbury (Henrietta) Shepard-El. She is also survived by her godson, Bernard (Bonita) Hill and a host of cousins and friends. She loved her family and friends; however, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, even more. Visitation for Joanne will be held Wednesday November 22 from 12-1pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with the funeral service beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Pinn Memorial Baptist Church and indicate Scholarship and Career Guidance Ministry: www.pinnmemorialbc.org. To view Joanne's full obituary, leave online condolences, or send flowers, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





