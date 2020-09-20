SHEPARD, Sumiko "Susie" Age 84, born in Okinawa, Japan, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband William Shepard. She will be fondly remembered by her many close friends. Per Susie's request there will be no formal services. Online condolences may be sent to her friends at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

