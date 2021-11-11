dayton-daily-news logo
SHEPHARD-HARRIS, Charolette J.

Affectionately called "sister", went to be with her Lord

November 3, 2021, at the age of 74. Charolette was born

September 11, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1966, and retired from GM/Truck and Bus Plant,

Moraine, OH. Charolette was a former member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church before becoming a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board until her time of passing. Preceded in death by her husband, Clyde D. Harris; parents, Peter Sr. and Sarah Fields; daughter, Teresa Michelle Shephard; brothers, Edward and Joseph Brewer. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Toya Hayes King (Dan King); son, Teyago Hayes of Dayton; grandson, Richard Florence; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Aubrey

Florence of Cincinnati, OH; sisters, Josephine C. Betts, Willa M. (Derrick) Cotton of Dayton; brother, Dr. Peter A. Fields, Jr. of Nashville, TN; God-granddaughter, Ni'Ajah A. Maddox of

Dayton; special friends/sisters, Louvenia Maddox, Clara

Thurman, and Gloria Moore, all of Dayton; special friends/brothers, Kevin Shepherd of Nashville, TN, Mike Jaffe of Dayton; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service 12 noon Friday, November 12, at Mt. Moriah M. B. Church, 301 Mia Ave. Visitation 11 am until time of

service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

