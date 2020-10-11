SHEPHERD, Barbara Jean Age 86, of Dayton passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zack and Nancy Shepherd; and 2 brothers, Henry and Raymond. Barbara is survived by her 2 brothers, Charles and Ronald; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415
https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral